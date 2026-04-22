OWWA, GCash provide OFWs with digital payment access

Active membership provides essential support, including emergency repatriation services and reintegration, as well as social benefits like healthcare, legal assistance, and livelihood programs.

Uninterrupted access

By digitizing the renewal process, OWWA and GCash are helping ensure that Filipinos have uninterrupted access to these benefits and protection, especially during crises.

“Digitizing the OWWA membership renewal via GCash is a vital component of how our agency is continuously modernizing for the benefit of our countrymen who work abroad,” said Atty. Patricia Yvonne “PY” Caunan, OWWA administrator. “We’re glad to have allies in the private sector to help us continue extending the safety of home and the protections of the government to our migrant workers.”

Digital finance advocacies

At the signing of the memorandum of agreement, Caunan also cited the broad digital finance advocacies of GCash, which include actively fostering a culture of financial literacy, as key drivers in advancing economic inclusion — contributing to the national goal of making migrant work a sustainable and viable livelihood choice instead of a necessity, for Filipinos.