Palace rebuffs Sara over travel brouhaha

“Based on our report, she applied for a travel authority on 14 April. Records show the Vice President received her travel authority a day before her intended vacation,” Castro said.

“She was not denied. There is no record that her requests for personal travel have ever been rejected. So to say this was a last minute decision is not accurate,” Castro said.

Castro also defended the public disclosure of the travel authority, stressing Duterte’s status as a public official.

“She is not a private individual. There are matters that the public has the right to know because she is a public servant,” she said.

She also questioned the timing of Duterte’s trip, citing ongoing issues involving her alleged questionable P6.7-billion in bank transactions raised during the impeachment hearing at the House of Representatives.

“If you were the Vice President, in the middle of a crisis in the Middle East and issues involving billions of pesos tied to you and your husband, is it appropriate to go on a world tour?” Castro asked.