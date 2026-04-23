Palace hits VP Sara 'tantrums' over ‘late’ travel authority claim

“Additionally, ensuring the confidentiality and proper handling of sensitive documents would greatly contribute to maintaining effective security arrangements. God save the Philippines,” she added.

Castro did not let this pass, stating that Duterte was allowed to travel a day before her intended travel to the said nations.

“Sa ating ibinigay na ulat o report, April 14 ang kaniyang pag-apply o pag-request for travel authority.Ang Bise Presidente, ayon naman po sa records ay nakakatanggap po ng dokumento para sa travel authority niya a day before her intended vacation. So, hindi naman po siya tinanggihan. Wala pa sa record na kapag siya ay nag-request ng pagbabakasyon or personal trip ng mahabang araw o mahaba na panahon na siya ay tinanggihan. So, para sabihin na last-minute resolution or decision ito, hindi po ganoon. Dahil iyon po palagi, normally nangyayari po ang pagbibigay sa kaniya ng travel authority a day before,” she said.

On Duterte’s appeal for confidentiality, Castro defended the OP for releasing the statement publicly, as the Vice President is a public servant.

“Hindi po siya pribado, hindi po maitatago ang mga bagay-bagay na nais niyang itago. May mga bagay na dapat nalalaman ng publiko dahil siya ay isang public servant. Katulad nga po nito, sa gitna na krisis sa Middle East, sa gitna ng mga bilyones na isyu na nakapaloob ngayon sa Bise Presidente at sa kaniyang asawa, kung kayo ang tatanungin, kung kayo ang Bise Presidente, nararapat ba na magbakasyon? Kung iyan po ang nais niya na magbakasyon at mag-world tour, ibigay ang hilig considering na wala naman siyang ILBO (Immigration Lookout Bulletin), wala rin namang precautionary hold departure order,” according to Castro.

Castro also explained that the release of a travel authority takes five working days.

“Kapag ang Bise Presidente naman ang humihiling, hindi naman iyan tinatanggihan, so hindi po dapat siya isyu. So, ang isyu na lang dito sabi nga natin, ‘we expedite the travel request.’ We usually expedite the processing of the travel request. What matters most now ‘no, bakit nagbago ang isipan ni Pangulo or rather ni dating—ni Bise Presidente, what made her changed her mind is the 6.7 billion question,” she said.

Castro said the OP has not even questioned the personal trips of the Vice President, as they are providing the wants of Duterte to avert any issue.

“Sabi nga natin, ibigay ang hilig nang walang ligalig,” she quipped.

Billions of questionable accounts

Concerning the P6.7 billion questionable accounts discovered by the Anti-Money Laundering Council during Duterte’s impeachment hearing at the House of Representatives, Castro said this is not new anymore.

“Hindi ito bago, hindi ito bago na nadinig natin. So, walang reaksiyon ang Pangulo, walang [reaksiyon] ang Palasyo! Mas maganda pong malaman natin kung ano ba ang reaksiyon ng Bise Presidente dahil nabunyag itong bilyon-bilyon transaksyon na nakita sa kaniyang mga bank accounts,” she said.

And with Duterte’s continued alluding to face the hearing, the Palace spokesperson stressed that the Vice President is old enough.

“Unang-una, hindi kailangang bigyan ng mensahe ang Bise Presidente, unang-una malaki na po siya. Pangalawa, bise presidente po siya; public servant siya. So, sabi niya, isinusulong niya ang accountability and transparency. Siya po ang dapat na makaalam kung ano ang dapat niyang gawin kung paano ito ipapaliwanag sa taumbayan. So, hindi niya po kailangan ang anumang mensahe mula sa Palasyo,” according to Castro.