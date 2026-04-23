Duterte criticizes late travel clearance, says plans changed

“Thank you for the last-minute issuance of the travel authority. I regret to inform you that the plans have since changed due to uncertainty as to whether I will be permitted to depart,” Duterte said.

She said her office would submit a new travel request and urged the Office of the President to process future applications earlier.

“You will be receiving a new request soon. Please ensure that the necessary documents be processed and issued promptly, allowing sufficient time for travel preparations rather than only a few hours before the intended departure,” she said.

Duterte also raised concerns about the handling of sensitive documents, calling for confidentiality in government processes involving security arrangements.

Malacañang earlier confirmed that Duterte had sought clearance to travel to the Netherlands, South Korea, Belgium, Germany, and the United Kingdom from April 23 to May 15 while on leave of absence and no cost to the government.

Her statement came a day after the House Committee on Justice resumed hearings on impeachment complaints filed against her, focusing on allegations of unexplained wealth and financial records involving her and her husband, lawyer Manases Carpio.