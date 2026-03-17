Duterte camp cries ‘double standards’ in impeachment process

They claimed the committee moved with unusual speed and applied rules inconsistently, which they said violated her right to due process.

“In other words, unequal standards were applied in evaluating the allegations against parties similarly situated insofar as the complaints filed against both the President and Vice President alleged grounds for their impeachment. Here, the testimonies of supposed resource persons during the QuadComm hearings in 2024, despite being elicited through leading questions and under circumstances suggesting pressure under threat of contempt, were given probative value and relied upon as bases for these complaints,” they said.

“In contrast, serious allegations revolving around misuse and corruption of billions of public funds, appeared to have been summarily set aside to justify the dismissal of the impeachment complaints against the President. This unequal treatment reflects an uneven application of standards and scrutiny in the determination of sufficiency in form and substance of the complaints against the Vice President,” they added.

Downplay

Duterte’s camp also dismissed concerns over the Notice of Disallowance on the Office of the Vice President’s P73-million confidential fund spending in 2022, stressing that the ruling is not yet final and is currently under appeal.

“In its deliberations of the Saballa and Cabrera Complaints, this Committee disregarded the Petition for Review in Sara Z. Duterte, et al. v. Nilda B. Plaras, docketed as COA CP Case No. 2024-0194 before the Commission on Audit (COA), notwithstanding that the subject of that appeal is the Notice of Disallowance involving the same confidential funds that constitute the principal basis of the accusations therein," they said.

The camp also said the inclusion of Duterte’s former aide, Ramil Madriaga, in the impeachment trial does not make the allegations credible.