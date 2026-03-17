Duterte camp cries ‘double standards’ in impeachment process
The camp of Vice President Sara Duterte accused the House of Representatives on Monday of applying “double standards” in handling the impeachment complaints against her, as she submitted her formal response to the House Committee on Justice.
In her verified answer ad cautelam, Duterte’s lawyers argued that the lower chamber treated her case differently compared to the impeachment attempts against President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.
“On the contrary, it appears from the televised proceedings of this Committee that the serious accusations against the President and other high-ranking public officials were summarily disregarded. By doing so, it becomes even more manifest that double standards were employed in the treatment of the impeachment complaints against the latter and the Vice President,” the Duterte camp said.
They claimed the committee moved with unusual speed and applied rules inconsistently, which they said violated her right to due process.
“In other words, unequal standards were applied in evaluating the allegations against parties similarly situated insofar as the complaints filed against both the President and Vice President alleged grounds for their impeachment. Here, the testimonies of supposed resource persons during the QuadComm hearings in 2024, despite being elicited through leading questions and under circumstances suggesting pressure under threat of contempt, were given probative value and relied upon as bases for these complaints,” they said.
“In contrast, serious allegations revolving around misuse and corruption of billions of public funds, appeared to have been summarily set aside to justify the dismissal of the impeachment complaints against the President. This unequal treatment reflects an uneven application of standards and scrutiny in the determination of sufficiency in form and substance of the complaints against the Vice President,” they added.
Downplay
Duterte’s camp also dismissed concerns over the Notice of Disallowance on the Office of the Vice President’s P73-million confidential fund spending in 2022, stressing that the ruling is not yet final and is currently under appeal.
“In its deliberations of the Saballa and Cabrera Complaints, this Committee disregarded the Petition for Review in Sara Z. Duterte, et al. v. Nilda B. Plaras, docketed as COA CP Case No. 2024-0194 before the Commission on Audit (COA), notwithstanding that the subject of that appeal is the Notice of Disallowance involving the same confidential funds that constitute the principal basis of the accusations therein," they said.
The camp also said the inclusion of Duterte’s former aide, Ramil Madriaga, in the impeachment trial does not make the allegations credible.
Madriaga, who is allegedly a bagman for the Vice President, previously asked the Office of the Ombudsman to investigate Duterte for corrupt practices.
However, the Vice President previously denied any connections with Madriaga, insisting that she was introduced to the alleged bagger in 2018 through her father.
“The impeachment complaints fail to demonstrate how the alleged acts supposedly committed by the Vice President could constitute 'other high crimes' that rise to the level of impeachable offenses, let alone criminal acts by themselves. All told, there is nothing in the impeachment complaints that demonstrates any ultimate facts pointing to a coherent, credible account or narration of any impeachable conduct,” it added.
COA disallowed about P73 million out of the P125 million confidential funds spent by the office, citing insufficient documentation and expenditures that auditors said may not be related to intelligence activities.
Under auditing rules, a notice of disallowance is issued when expenses are deemed irregular, unnecessary, excessive, extravagant, or unconscionable. However, the finding does not automatically establish wrongdoing because officials named in the notice may challenge it through an appeal process.
If an appeal is filed, the disallowance undergoes further review and does not become final until the process is resolved. Should the disallowance be upheld with finality, the officials involved may be required to refund the amount flagged by auditors.
The rapid disbursement of P125 million within 11 days in late 2022 has been cited by some lawmakers as among the grounds for the impeachment complaints being examined by the House Committee on Justice.