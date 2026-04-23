Palace confident of bringing Zaldy Co back to Philippines

Malacañang on Thursday said it is working to bring fugitive former AKO Bicol party-list representative Zaldy Co back to the Philippines, with progress dependent on coordination with the Czech Republic.
Palace press officer and Presidential Communications Office Undersecretary Claire Castro said efforts to return Co hinge on ongoing discussions with foreign authorities.
“Sa ngayon ay depende ang magiging aksiyon ng ating bansa, depende sa anumang mapagkakasunduan with the Czech Republic at kung ano ang magiging paraan sa pagpapabalik kay Zaldy Co,” Castro told reporters.
She said the government remains confident that Co will be brought back.
“Since mayroong ibang bansa na involved dito, so let us just hope na maibalik agad si Zaldy Co dito sa ating bansa,” she added.
Justice Secretary Frederick Vida and Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan left for Europe on 23 April to meet counterparts and discuss legal options for Co’s return.
Authorities said options include deportation or extradition following consultations in Prague.
Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured that the government is taking all necessary legal steps to bring Co back and ensure his safety as he faces charges.
Co, a key figure in the multibillion-peso flood control controversy, was earlier stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic, where he remains in custody.
He and several others are facing graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan in connection with alleged irregularities in a Department of Public Works and Highways Region IV-B project.