Palace confident of bringing Zaldy Co back to Philippines

Justice Secretary Frederick Vida and Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan left for Europe on 23 April to meet counterparts and discuss legal options for Co’s return.

Authorities said options include deportation or extradition following consultations in Prague.

Earlier, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. assured that the government is taking all necessary legal steps to bring Co back and ensure his safety as he faces charges.

Co, a key figure in the multibillion-peso flood control controversy, was earlier stopped at the German border after entering from the Czech Republic, where he remains in custody.

He and several others are facing graft and malversation charges before the Sandiganbayan in connection with alleged irregularities in a Department of Public Works and Highways Region IV-B project.