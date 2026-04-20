Philippines to send high-level team to Czech Republic for Zaldy Co’s return

“Magpapadala din ng high-level coordination team upang tutukan ito (We will also deploy high-level coordination team to focus on this matter),” Marcos said, underscoring the administration’s commitment to closely monitor developments in the case.

However, the President acknowledged that the process would take time, noting that extradition and repatriation efforts involve strict legal steps between countries.

“Ang ganitong mga proseso ay may sinusunod na mga legal na hakbang sa pagitan ng mga bansa. Kaya’t nangangailangan ng sapat na panahon upang maisagawa ng tama (this kind of process will follow legal steps between the two nations. That’s why we need a sufficient time to do this right),” he explained.

Co was reportedly stopped earlier in Germany before being detained by Czech authorities for lacking proper travel documentation.

His passport had been canceled by Philippine authorities after he was charged with graft and malversation linked to an allegedly anomalous flood control project.

Marcos assured the public that the government remains firm in its commitment to bringing Co back to face the charges against him.