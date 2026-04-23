Pag-IBIG offers 20K Luzon, Visayas units

The fairs will feature units from partner developers as well as Pag-IBIG’s acquired properties for sale.

“Through Pag-IBIG Fund’s affordable housing loan programs, many families may now find that what they would otherwise spend on rent can start paying for a home they will eventually own,” Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta said.

Among the options are socialized housing units under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.

These include Pasinaya Heights in Laguna, with units priced at P1.404 million and monthly amortization starting at P2,257.91 in the first year, and the Asenso Yuhum Residences in Bacolod, offering 24-square-meter units priced at P1.059 million with monthly payments starting at P1,703.08.