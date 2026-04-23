Pag-IBIG offers 20K Luzon, Visayas units

Pag-IBIG Fund will hold housing fairs in South Luzon and the Visayas later this month, offering more than 20,000 housing units to expand access to homeownership.
The South Luzon leg is scheduled on 27 and 28 April at the Jose Rizal Coliseum in Calamba City, Laguna, while the Visayas leg will be held on 30 April and 1 May at the IEC Convention Center Cebu.
The fairs will feature units from partner developers as well as Pag-IBIG’s acquired properties for sale.
“Through Pag-IBIG Fund’s affordable housing loan programs, many families may now find that what they would otherwise spend on rent can start paying for a home they will eventually own,” Pag-IBIG CEO Marilene C. Acosta said.
Among the options are socialized housing units under the Expanded Pambansang Pabahay para sa Pilipino Program.
These include Pasinaya Heights in Laguna, with units priced at P1.404 million and monthly amortization starting at P2,257.91 in the first year, and the Asenso Yuhum Residences in Bacolod, offering 24-square-meter units priced at P1.059 million with monthly payments starting at P1,703.08.
Pag-IBIG said these rates are supported by its housing loan program, which offers a three-percent interest rate for the first five years, with a possible extension of another five years for qualified borrowers.
An early bird program allows the first 30,000 qualified borrowers to avail of the same rate for up to 10 years.
The agency said the fairs aim to bring housing options and financing services closer to ordinary employees, including overseas Filipino workers.