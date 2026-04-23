Otter matters

“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” said the singer, who was known for performing in corsets and other underwear on stage and in videos throughout her career.

“I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out. I’m offering a reward for their safe return,” AFP quoted Madonna.

Meanwhile, a 19-year-old university student in Hong Kong is offering a cash reward to anyone who can find and return a cherished item she had lost.

The student fell asleep on a mini bus and unknowingly dropped the item before getting off the vehicle last 26 March at around 6 p.m., The Standard (TS) reported.