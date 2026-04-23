Otter matters

Ageless pop icon Madonna gave a bittersweet performance at the recent Coachella music festival in Indio, California, USA. The “Material Girl” singer was among the headliners, singing her hit songs “Vogue” and “Like A Prayer” with Sabrina Carpenter, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported.
Unfortunately, the 67-year-old pop diva lost some of the vintage costumes she wore after the show. She quickly took to Instagram to appeal for help in recovering the jacket, corset, dress and other garments.
“These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” said the singer, who was known for performing in corsets and other underwear on stage and in videos throughout her career.
“I’m hoping and praying that some kind soul will find these items and reach out. I’m offering a reward for their safe return,” AFP quoted Madonna.
Meanwhile, a 19-year-old university student in Hong Kong is offering a cash reward to anyone who can find and return a cherished item she had lost.
The student fell asleep on a mini bus and unknowingly dropped the item before getting off the vehicle last 26 March at around 6 p.m., The Standard (TS) reported.
She and her parents searched the bus afterwards but did not find it. So she put up posters along the bus route and offered a reward of HK$10,000 to the finder.
The item, a stuffed otter she called Tuen Tuen, had been the student’s for over 10 years, accompanying her throughout her daily routine, including at school, at her part-time work and travels, so its loss has left her feeling deeply distressed and guilty, the family said, according to TS.
The girl’s brother upped the reward for the otter’s return to HK$ 30,000, or HK$15,000 for information on its whereabouts.