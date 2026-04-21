Madonna’s Coachella comeback hit by missing wardrobe

The buzz from Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival took an unexpected turn after Madonna revealed that several vintage performance pieces went missing following her surprise appearance onstage.
The Queen of Pop joined Sabrina Carpenter during weekend two of the festival, delivering a nostalgic yet high-energy set that revisited her Confessions era. “Still flying high since Friday night at Coachella,” she said, thanking collaborators and fans for the moment.
But the celebration was overshadowed when Madonna discovered that archival items from her personal collection—including a jacket, corset, and dress—had vanished. “These aren’t just clothes, they are part of my history,” she said, adding that she is offering a reward for their return.
The performance featured hits like “Vogue” and “Like a Prayer,” alongside new material tied to her upcoming project, signaling a return to her dance-driven roots ahead of the release of her new single on 3 July.