Nitura, Ybañez crowned as UAAP MVPs

Nitura also powered the Lady Falcons to their first Final Four appearance in three years as they closed the elims with a 9-5 win-loss record.

Adamson will face the No. 4 seat playoff survivor between UST and Far Eastern University on Saturday in the first stage of the stepladder semifinals.

Nitura beat her closest rival teammate, Frances Mordi, by a mile -- a full 16 points. Mordi tallied 82.766 SPs.

The presumptive MVP will also secure her first Best Outside Spiker award with 303 ranking points (RPs), while De La Salle University’s Angel Canino will take the other outside hitter spot with 272 RPs.

Canino’s strong bid was fueled by her second-best 39.06 percent spiking efficiency and third-best 45.89 percent reception rate.

Lady Spikers captain Shevana Laput will claim her second straight Best Opposite Spiker recognition after finishing with 188 RP, highlighted by a 36.55 percent spiking success rate (sixth in the league) and 0.65 blocks per set (fifth overall).

The Best Middle Blockers awards remain unchanged for a second consecutive season, with La Salle’s Amie Provido (206 RP) and University of the Philippines’ Niña Ytang (181 RP) set to retain their titles.

Adamson’s Fhei Sagaysay will be named Best Setter, while National University’s (NU) Shaira Jardio will be honored as Best Libero to complete the major individual awards.

NU’s Sam Cantada will be named Rookie of the Year after finishing sixth in statistical points with 66.786.

Meanwhile, after missing out on individual honors in Season 87 due to injuries, the 23-year-old senior Ybañez showed dominance in all skills categories.

He ranked fourth in spiking with a 45.19 percent success rate, second in aces with 0.35 per set, and second in receptions with a remarkable 65.68 percent efficiency.

Ybañez also finished as the league’s second-leading scorer with 278 points built on 244 spikes, 16 blocks, and 18 aces.

Ybañez will likewise secure his third Best Outside Spiker plum after finishing with 329 RPs, while National University’s Michaelo Buddin earned the other nod — his second — with 269 RPs. Buddin led the UAAP in aces at 0.48 per set while also placing eighth in spiking with a 41.27 percent success rate.

NU’s Leo Ordiales will capture his first Best Opposite Spiker award after finishing with 232 RPs. La Salle’s Issa Ousseini (196 RP) and Far Eastern University’s Lirick Mendoza (191 RP) will be named Best Middle Blockers.

FEU’s Ariel Cacao edged out Ateneo de Manila University’s Enzo Gutierrez for the Best Setter award, while Tamaraws teammate Vennie Ceballos ran away with the Best Libero plum.