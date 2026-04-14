Nunag, Salarzon display true value

Nunag, for her part, has consistently showcased her poise and precision in orchestrating the Lady Spikers’ offense, proving to be a vital piece as the Taft-based squad secured the top spot in the standings with an unblemished 12-0 record.

In their straight-set victory over Ateneo, Nunag tallied 22 excellent sets along with two points.

Earlier in the week, she logged a composed performance in their five-set escape against Far Eastern University (FEU), dishing out 30 excellent sets to steer her squad to victory.

When asked what she needs to improve on while helping La Salle maintain its perfect run, Nunag said she wants her teammates to rely on her more instead of the other way around.

“Perhaps, I have to learn to rely more on my skills instead of the other way around,” the rookie setter told the media after their win against the Blue Eagles.

With the Lady Spikers already securing a Final Four spot and the top seed, Nunag remained focused, choosing to take things one game at a time rather than putting pressure on herself by looking too far ahead.

Nunag edged out fellow La Salle standouts Angel Canino and Amie Provido, along with Adamson University’s Shaina Nitura, Frances Mordi, and Fhei Sagaysay, National University’s Vange Alinsug, and FEU’s Gerz Petallo for the weekly citation supported by Discovery Suites and Buffalo Wings N’ Things.

On the men’s side, Ateneo captain Jian Salarzon led from the front, powering the Blue Eagles with his all-around play to strengthen their Final Four bid, as they are just one win away from sealing their spot.