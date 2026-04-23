Next, Martin’s arrest after HDO?

The order bars Romualdez from leaving the country, including for a medical trip to Singapore following a recent angioplasty.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that denying Romualdez’s travel request was a precautionary measure, citing its timing following the reported arrest in Prague of former lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.

Co, in videos made from hiding in Europe, had said he delivered money from flood control projects to Marcos and Romualdez.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the denial of Romualdez’s travel request was necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing probe into alleged kickbacks linked to flood control projects.

“While the cases are pending before the Office of the Ombudsman, the teams find it necessary to seek this remedy so as not to jeopardize the cases,” Clavano said.

“They do not want the respondent to abscond and evade official processes,” he added.

Twisted narrative

Romualdez’s camp strongly disputed the implication.

“We categorically clarify: representative Romualdez is in the Philippines and has not left the country. Any report or insinuation that he has fled is false and irresponsible,” his lawyer, Ade Fajardo, said.

Fajardo said Romualdez had followed proper procedures in seeking a travel clearance for medical purposes, adding that this had been twisted into a narrative that he was trying to evade accountability.

“We will avail of all appropriate legal remedies to question the issuance of this [hold] order before the proper forum,” he said.

The threatened legal action comes as political tensions within the Marcos administration appeared to escalate, with Romualdez earlier warning that he would “not go quietly” and “not fall alone” amid the widening flood control controversy.