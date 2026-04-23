Next, Martin’s arrest after HDO?

Former House Speaker Martin Romualdez pushed back on Thursday against what his camp described as an attempt to paint him as a flight risk, after the Sandiganbayan issued a hold departure order (HDO) as requested by the Ombudsman.
The anti-graft court’s Seventh Division granted the request for an HDO against Romualdez late Wednesday, saying that it found probable cause to “believe that respondent will depart the Philippines to evade arrest and prosecution of crime/s being charged against him.”
The order bars Romualdez from leaving the country, including for a medical trip to Singapore following a recent angioplasty.
Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that denying Romualdez’s travel request was a precautionary measure, citing its timing following the reported arrest in Prague of former lawmaker Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.
Co, in videos made from hiding in Europe, had said he delivered money from flood control projects to Marcos and Romualdez.
Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano said the denial of Romualdez’s travel request was necessary to protect the integrity of the ongoing probe into alleged kickbacks linked to flood control projects.
“While the cases are pending before the Office of the Ombudsman, the teams find it necessary to seek this remedy so as not to jeopardize the cases,” Clavano said.
“They do not want the respondent to abscond and evade official processes,” he added.
Twisted narrative
Romualdez’s camp strongly disputed the implication.
“We categorically clarify: representative Romualdez is in the Philippines and has not left the country. Any report or insinuation that he has fled is false and irresponsible,” his lawyer, Ade Fajardo, said.
Fajardo said Romualdez had followed proper procedures in seeking a travel clearance for medical purposes, adding that this had been twisted into a narrative that he was trying to evade accountability.
“We will avail of all appropriate legal remedies to question the issuance of this [hold] order before the proper forum,” he said.
The threatened legal action comes as political tensions within the Marcos administration appeared to escalate, with Romualdez earlier warning that he would “not go quietly” and “not fall alone” amid the widening flood control controversy.
Not Bongbong
Malacañang, however, brushed aside speculation of a rift between Romualdez and his cousin, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.
Presidential spokesperson Claire Castro said Marcos did not view Romualdez’s statements as a swipe against him, stressing that accountability within the executive branch extended beyond the Chief Executive.
Romualdez had noted the “command responsibility” of the executive branch, saying that once the budget became law, the implementation of projects fell under its agencies such as the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).
Castro said the former speaker was referring to the implementation on the ground, noting that some former DPWH officials were now under investigation.
“Whatever former speaker Martin Romualdez is feeling is not within our control,” she said. “If his participation in the investigation will help, the government and the President would welcome that so that those responsible can be held accountable.”
Ex-Marines’ alleged role
The controversy has reached the highest echelons of government after Co alleged that both Marcos and Romualdez had received billions of pesos in kickbacks from flood control projects.
Co’s aide, former Marine sergeant Orly Guteza, testified before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee that he delivered suitcases of cash to residences linked to Marcos and Romualdez.
Earlier this year, 18 other ex-Marines surfaced to echo the claims.
Against this backdrop, Romualdez’s remarks and the Ombudsman’s move to restrict his travel have intensified the scrutiny, raising questions over whether further legal action — including a possible arrest — would follow.
Not talking?
While the Ombudsman is a constitutional body, political pundits maintain that its moves against Romualdez can only come with Malacañang’s blessing, thus his warning against being turned into a “scapegoat.”
Asked about the status of the relationship between Romualdez and Marcos, Castro said she has not seen the two communicating.
“To my knowledge, if you ask me, I have not seen them meet or talk. None. I have nothing to say about that,” she said.
“From the time I was appointed Palace Press Officer, I have not seen them speak to each other,” she added.