Martin: ‘I won’t fall alone’: Ex-Speaker triggered as ‘Boying’ denies travel request

He said the denial was meant to ensure authorities retain jurisdiction over individuals under investigation while key issues remain unresolved.

“When you join the government, you surrender your right to travel, especially to another jurisdiction, especially if you’re under investigation,” Remulla said.

“We are just being cautious. We are preserving the rights of our country.

Filipinos also have the right to tell him not to leave,” he added.

The move, however, drew a sharp response from Romualdez, who — without referencing Remulla’s action — accused authorities of turning him into a political “scapegoat” in the multibillion-peso flood control controversy.

‘No fall guy’

“If this is a political play to push me out and close the story, tarnishing my name and my reputation, then I’m telling everyone now — I will not go quietly and I will not go alone,” Romualdez said in a video message.

“I will not be the fall guy for other people’s corruption,” he added.

Remulla said Romualdez had sought clearance after the DoJ issued a lookout bulletin against him in connection with allegations of corruption and misuse of funds allocated for infrastructure projects.

A lookout bulletin, however, does not by itself bar a Filipino citizen from leaving the country, unlike a court-issued HDO, the Supreme Court has clarified in Arroyo v. DoJ.

Before approaching the Ombudsman, Romualdez wrote House Speaker Faustino “Bojie” Dy on 20 April requesting permission to travel from 20 April to 4 May.

“I give my unequivocal assurance that I will return to the Philippines immediately upon completion of my medical engagement and will remain accessible for any urgent legislative matters during this period,” his letter read.

Cousins mired

The House granted the request, but Remulla refused to issue a clearance — a move that now places the former Speaker at the center of a widening legal and political storm.

Co has accused Romualdez and President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. of receiving billions of pesos in flood control kickbacks, allegedly delivered in suitcases by aides, including former Marine Sgt. Orly Guteza.

Guteza earlier testified before a Senate panel that he delivered cash to residences in Forbes Park and Malacañang. Eighteen other supposed former Marines have since echoed the claim.

Remulla said authorities are awaiting a freeze order from the Anti-Money Laundering Council before filing criminal charges against Romualdez.

He added that the case buildup against former Senate President Francis “Chiz” Escudero was “going well,” with a preliminary money laundering probe set to begin.

Proper forum

Romualdez, for his part, insisted the case should proceed on evidence, not politics.

“This is a serious matter and should be handled with seriousness, not with haste, theatrics, or shortcuts,” he said, urging the Ombudsman to focus on the truth rather than “settling for the easiest headline.”

He maintained he is ready to face the allegations in the proper forum.

The clash also revives scrutiny over personal ties, with Romualdez and the Remulla brothers belonging to the same Upsilon Sigma Phi fraternity.

But Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla earlier made clear such ties would not matter.

“There are times when fraternity ties are put behind in the interest of the country,” he said. “We are going all the way with this.”