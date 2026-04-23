Romualdez refutes travel claims, seeks explanation on HDO

The court order, which was requested by the Office of the Ombudsman, was granted in the Seventh Division of the anti-graft court last Wednesday, 22 April.

Assistant Ombudsman Mico Clavano explained that the measure was sought to ensure that there would be no challenges in its ongoing probe into Romualdez’s alleged involvement in kickback schemes linked to the anomalous flood control scandal.

“While the cases are pending before the Office of the Ombudsman, the teams find it necessary to seek this remedy so as to not jeopardize the cases,” Clavano said in a message to reporters.

“They do not want the respondent to abscond and evade office processes,” he added.

Fajardo, on the other hand, maintained that his client underwent the proper process to secure a travel pass for his medical endeavor.

The lawyer claimed that the action which was meant with good intent had been twisted to fit the narrative that his client was attempting to evade responsibility.

He further expressed that their camp was going to pursue legal action to understand the legal basis behind the issuance of the hold departure order.

“We will avail of all appropriate legal remedies to question the issuance of this order before the proper forum,” he said.

Ombudsman Jesus Crispin Remulla said in an earlier interview that their unfavourable response to the request of Romualdez was meant as a safety measure, noting its coincidental nature following the arrest of former congressman Elizaldy “Zaldy” Co.