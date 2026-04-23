Mining site attack kills at least 10

“The attack left 10 people dead, including seven workers and three security personnel,” a local administration official told Agence France-Presse on condition of anonymity as he was not authorized to speak to the media.

“There are unconfirmed reports that militants also took some employees hostage,” he added.

A local police official, also speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed the details of the attack to Agence France-Presse.

The company acknowledged the attack late Wednesday, saying security forces responded “promptly and have secured the area.”

No group claimed responsibility, but local ethnic separatist groups have intensified their attacks in the region in recent years, including on mining projects.