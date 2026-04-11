PNP arrests 10 in Surigao del Sur anti-illegal mining operation

Nine Chinese nationals and one Filipino were arrested in an anti-illegal mining operation at Carac-an downstream in Barangay Lobo, Cantilan, Surigao del Sur, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Saturday.

PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the operation was conducted from 9:00 p.m. on April 9, 2026, to 1:00 p.m. on April 10, 2026, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of heavy equipment used in unlawful mining activities.

Operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division 13, through the Tracker Intelligence and Protection Unit of RIU13, in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Enforcement Division, carried out the operation that led to the apprehension of the suspects. They are now under the custody of the Cantilan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.