PNP arrests 10 in Surigao del Sur anti-illegal mining operation

Nine Chinese nationals and one Filipino were arrested in an anti-illegal mining operation at Carac-an downstream in Barangay Lobo, Cantilan, Surigao del Sur, the Philippine National Police (PNP) reported on Saturday.
PNP chief Jose Melencio C. Nartatez Jr. said the operation was conducted from 9:00 p.m. on April 9, 2026, to 1:00 p.m. on April 10, 2026, resulting in the arrest of the suspects and the confiscation of heavy equipment used in unlawful mining activities.
Operatives from the Regional Intelligence Division 13, through the Tracker Intelligence and Protection Unit of RIU13, in coordination with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) Regional Enforcement Division, carried out the operation that led to the apprehension of the suspects. They are now under the custody of the Cantilan Municipal Police Station for proper disposition.
Police seized assorted heavy equipment with an estimated total value of P50,500,000, excluding additional mining paraphernalia, all of which were turned over to the DENR for custody and appropriate action.
Nartatez said the operation underscores the firm and continuing stance of the PNP against environmental crimes, particularly illegal mining activities involving foreign nationals that threaten ecological sustainability and local livelihoods.
He added that under the PNP’s Focused Agenda—an operational framework for institutional transformation—the priority on enhanced police operations is being advanced through intensified intelligence-driven efforts and strengthened enforcement actions against high-value illegal activities.
“This operation underscores that any unauthorized extraction of our natural resources will be met with decisive law enforcement action, regardless of nationality. We will uphold environmental laws and ensure those responsible are held accountable,” Nartatez said.
“Hindi kami uurong sa laban kontra sa mga dayuhang lumalabag sa batas ng ating bansa. Pantay-pantay ang pagpapatupad ng batas, at mananagot ang sinumang mapapatunayang may sala,” he added.