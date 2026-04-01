A mixed basket of Easter treats

At the center is A Mediterranean Easter Feast at Tapenade on 5 April (Sunday), from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. where a holiday buffet showcases the bright, generous flavors of the Mediterranean.

The spread features a wide selection of dishes — from premium cold cuts and cheeses such as prosciutto, salami Milano, Manchego, and brie, to tapas including scallop carpaccio, pâté de Campagne, and risotto balls. Guests can move through fresh salads, a gravlax and tuna sashimi station, and made-to-order omelets, before heading to heartier mains like slow-roasted lamb, baked salmon puttanesca, classic lasagna, and arroz ala paella.

The experience is rounded out with a dessert selection that includes crema Catalana, baklava cheesecake, churros, and tiramisu.

“For Easter, we wanted something that feels festive but still easy and familiar,” shares chef Luis Chikiamco. “Mediterranean food lends itself well to that — it’s varied, colorful, and allows guests to enjoy different flavorful dishes at their own pace.”

Available from 1 to 5 April at The Easter Bake at Gilarmi there are charming selections of pastries and sweet creations — perfect for gifting or enjoying throughout the weekend.

Cocktails take on a seasonal turn with Seasonal Sips, which are available from 1 to 30 April, featuring refreshing selections such as the Cucumber Collins and Peach Bellini Twist. These are best enjoyed alongside The Easter Pour, an extended happy hour running daily from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m., for the whole month of April.