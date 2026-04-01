Sweet City Escapes: Where to Celebrate Easter 2026

Easter 2026 is shaping up to be a playful mix of family fun, soulful reflection and stylish city staycations. From giant inflatables and kids’ choirs, to themed buffets and seafood-forward Lenten menus, here’s a round-up of where to spend the long weekend.

Fun fest

At Gateway Mall 1, kids can quite literally jump into the holiday spirit. The Hoppy Easter Fun Fest turns the mall into a playground of Easter-themed giant inflatables where children can show off their best bunny impressions, jump and hop through oversized obstacles and enjoy an immersive adventure that feels like a real-life video game.

Adding a uniquely Japanese twist, Gashapon capsule toys will be given out for free throughout the campaign. Families can look forward to a wide selection of toys — from nostalgic childhood favorites to current popular characters — dispensed straight from the iconic vending machines.

Rounding out the experience, the Kids Chorale from Jesus Flocks will fill the mall with soothing harmonies. Their warm melodies capture the spirit of Easter, transforming the space into a lively yet contemplative haven for shoppers and families.

Sweetopia

Just a short stroll away, Novotel Manila Araneta City is serving up a sweeter side of Easter with “Easter Sweetopia.” This family-friendly celebration blends playtime, treats, and relaxation into one city escape.

On 5 April, families can join the Sweetopia Family Adventure: An Eggs-tra Sweet Easter Event at the Monet Grand Ballroom from 1 to 6 p.m. Highlights include a festive egg hunt for kids, colorful hands-on activities and games and indulgent buffet feasts fit for the holiday.

Guests can also extend the fun with a staycation, turning the long weekend into a sweet, hassle-free urban retreat — no long drives, just easy access to festive dining and family bonding.

Mindful Seafood for Lent

At Newport World Resorts, Easter and the Lenten season are marked with thoughtful, seafood-centered dining. Six restaurants across the property — Happy 8, Ginzadon, Victoria Harbour Café, Silk Road, the Greatroom at Holiday Inn Express Manila Newport World Resorts and Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines — present menus that reflect both tradition and taste.

Across the first five outlets, special Lenten selections are available until 30 April, featuring seafood dishes aligned with more mindful dining practices. Gordon Ramsay Bar & Grill Philippines extends the experience through seafood-focused items on its 48-Minute Lunch Express Menu, ideal for those on a tighter schedule.

Happy 8, located on the third floor of the Garden Wing, showcases its Cantonese culinary heritage with the Black Truffle & Seafood Noodles. This comforting dish — glass noodles and assorted seafood wok-fried in a rich black truffle sauce — is available for P913 nett. It’s a standout example of how familiar Lenten staples can be elevated into something both luxurious and deeply satisfying, all while honoring the reflective nature of the season.