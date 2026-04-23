LTFRB flags PUVs over failure to grant 20% discount

Mendoza said government payments to the concerned units under the program will remain suspended while the investigation is ongoing.

He added that if the violations are confirmed, operators may be removed from the program and could face suspension or cancellation of their franchise.

The LTFRB said PUV units that operated starting 15 April 2026 have already been paid, and all Service Contracting Program participants are expected to receive payments within three to five days.

Mendoza said the agency continues to improve the program to make it more responsive and beneficial to operators.