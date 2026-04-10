LTFRB rolls out fuel subsidy, fare discount programs for PUVs

The subsidy will initially cover around 142,698 jeepney and UV Express drivers, with transport network vehicle service (TNVS) drivers not yet included. The program will run until July 2026 and will begin in Metro Manila before expanding nationwide.

A pilot test is scheduled over the weekend along key routes in the capital, with full implementation to follow once initial operations are deemed successful. About 14,000 gas stations are expected to participate in the rollout.

Separately, the LTFRB will launch its service contracting program on April 15, covering the EDSA Busway and 840 routes nationwide. Of these, 543 routes are in Metro Manila, Rizal, Cavite, and Laguna, while the remaining routes will be rolled out in other areas.

Under the scheme, operators will be paid based on kilometers traveled, with indicative rates set for buses, traditional jeepneys, and modern jeepneys.

Payments are expected within three to five days after operations. GPS tracking will be utilized, with manual validation at route endpoints for units without tracking systems.

“We would like to make sure that also during the off-peak, tuloy-tuloy pa rin po ang takbo,” Mendoza said, noting that while the program prioritizes peak hours, it also aims to ensure continuous transport service throughout the day.

A 20 percent fare discount will also be implemented for participating PUVs. Updated fare matrices will be issued, and vehicles included in the program will carry identifiers to inform commuters that they are eligible for reduced fares.