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LTFRB to roll out PUV service contracting on 15 April

Commuters stranded because there are only a few passenger jeepneys and buses passing by along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City last March 25.
Commuters stranded because there are only a few passenger jeepneys and buses passing by along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City last March 25.Analy Labor
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The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board is set to begin service contracting for public utility vehicles on 15 April to provide more reliable transport for daily commuters.

LTFRB Chairperson Atty. Vigor Mendoza II said routes under the program were identified based on areas with high commuter demand and existing transport networks within and outside Metro Manila.

Commuters stranded because there are only a few passenger jeepneys and buses passing by along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City last March 25.
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“These routes were prioritized as they support connectivity to rail transport systems, serve high passenger demand corridors, improve overall commuter mobility, and help reduce traffic congestion in key areas,” Mendoza said.

Commuters stranded because there are only a few passenger jeepneys and buses passing by along Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City last March 25.
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The program is funded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, according to Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez.

Mendoza said the service contracting initiative is part of broader government efforts to support both commuters and transport operators.

Among these measures are temporary toll fee reductions for PUVs along major expressways and the ongoing distribution of fuel subsidies to the transport sector.

“Our goal is to complete the entire distribution process in the soonest possible time. It cannot be delayed any longer because gasoline and diesel prices continue to surge,” Mendoza said.

Land Transportation and Franchising Regulatory Board (LTFRB)

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