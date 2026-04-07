LTFRB to roll out PUV service contracting on 15 April

The program is funded under the 2026 General Appropriations Act, according to Transportation Secretary Giovanni “Banoy” Lopez.

Mendoza said the service contracting initiative is part of broader government efforts to support both commuters and transport operators.

Among these measures are temporary toll fee reductions for PUVs along major expressways and the ongoing distribution of fuel subsidies to the transport sector.

“Our goal is to complete the entire distribution process in the soonest possible time. It cannot be delayed any longer because gasoline and diesel prices continue to surge,” Mendoza said.