Coco Martin apologizes for ‘Sigabo’ delayed telecast

Martin and the FPJ’s Batang Quiapo team came together for a finale watch party to celebrate three years of nightly action, drama, and impactful character journeys as the country’s most-watched primetime series since 2023 officially concluded on Friday (13 March).

The much-talked about Batang Quiapo finale, which drew a peak of 748,001 concurrent online viewers on YouTube, was packed with explosive action scenes and dramatic confrontations from start to finish as Tanggol (Coco) emerged victorious in his epic grand battle against his mortal enemy from the very beginning, Rigor (John Estrada).

Tears of joy

Kim Chiu became emotional after learning that The Alibi will be the frontrunner series of ABS-CBN primetime.

“Hindi ko alam. Hindi ko alam talaga (I didn’t know. I don’t know really),” she said in the interview when asked if she knew her series will get Coco Martin’s Sigabo timeslot.

Chiu believes there are unexpected things.

“May mga bagay na nangyayari na lang talaga. Grateful talaga ako. Ngayon, di na ako nag-eexpect ng kahit na ano (There are things which really happen. I’m grateful. I don’t expect anything now),” she added while on the verge of crying.

Chiu and Paulo Avelino headline ABS-CBN’s primetime block starting today, 16 March at 8 p.m. with their much-awaited suspense drama The Alibi: Ang Buong Katotohanan, that will showcase a longer version and never-before-seen scenes.