Jonvic orders probe into BFP complaints

In a letter to Remulla and in calls to the Malacañang 8888 hotline, copies of which were obtained by DAILY TRIBUNE, the personnel said they were deployed for about a month to provide fire safety and emergency response in cities, particularly Manila and Taguig, hosting Asean meetings.

They said the deployment required rotating shifts while fire trucks and ambulances remained on standby in staging areas.

However, they claimed there was no fuel support and no proper accommodations, forcing many of them to sleep on floors under inadequate conditions.

The personnel said they were initially told the events were funded and that each member would receive a P500 food allowance.