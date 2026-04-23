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Jillian Ward to stage debut concert 31 July

Kapuso Star Jillian Ward starts a new career chapter as solo concert artist
Kapuso Star Jillian Ward starts a new career chapter as solo concert artistSparkle and Jillian Ward FB
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Actress-singer Jillian Ward is set to stage her first major concert on 31 July at the New Frontier Theater, marking a key step in her transition to live performance.

The show, announced by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, is expected to highlight Ward’s expanding career beyond television, following her recent music releases.

Kapuso Star Jillian Ward starts a new career chapter as solo concert artist
Jillian Ward steps into music spotlight

Ward has been engaging fans ahead of the concert, inviting song suggestions for the setlist, while production is led by director Marvin Caldito.

The concert comes amid her growing presence in music, including her single “Pumapag-ibig,” and her ongoing role in the television series Never Say Die, where her voice is also featured in the soundtrack.

Kapuso Star Jillian Ward starts a new career chapter as solo concert artist
Johnrey Rivas shifts from stage to studio with new album

Organizers said the event will showcase Ward’s development as a performer as she expands into both acting and music.

Jillian Ward

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