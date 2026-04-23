Jillian Ward to stage debut concert 31 July

Actress-singer Jillian Ward is set to stage her first major concert on 31 July at the New Frontier Theater, marking a key step in her transition to live performance.
The show, announced by Sparkle GMA Artist Center, is expected to highlight Ward’s expanding career beyond television, following her recent music releases.
Ward has been engaging fans ahead of the concert, inviting song suggestions for the setlist, while production is led by director Marvin Caldito.
The concert comes amid her growing presence in music, including her single “Pumapag-ibig,” and her ongoing role in the television series Never Say Die, where her voice is also featured in the soundtrack.
Organizers said the event will showcase Ward’s development as a performer as she expands into both acting and music.