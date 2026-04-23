Inasal, adobo among world’s best chicken dishes

Another Filipino favorite, adobong manok, ranked sixth in Southeast Asia and 40th worldwide.

Adobong manok, considered a national dish, is known for its savory, tangy, and slightly sweet profile, typically made with chicken, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, and spices.

“Adobong manok is a traditional stew originating from the Philippines… made with a combination of chicken, garlic, onions, bay leaves, peppercorns, oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, and white vinegar,” TasteAtlas said.

Dita Angara-Mathay of the Department of Tourism said the recognition highlights the global appeal of Filipino food.

“Filipino cuisine has always been a powerful expression of our identity and a meaningful driver of cultural tourism,” Angara-Mathay said.

She added that such recognition also creates opportunities for stakeholders in the food industry, including farmers, chefs, and small business owners.