Inasal, adobo among world’s best chicken dishes

Filipino cuisine gained global recognition as inasal na manok and adobong manok ranked among the world’s best chicken dishes in the latest list by TasteAtlas.
Inasal na manok topped Southeast Asia’s best chicken dishes and placed third worldwide in the April 2026 rankings. It also ranked 10th globally in TasteAtlas’ November 2025 list.
A staple of Western Visayan cuisine, inasal is known for its smoky flavor and marinade of vinegar, lemongrass, garlic, and ginger, finished with annatto oil for its distinct color and taste.
TasteAtlas described the dish as using “various chicken cuts marinated in a mixture of vinegar and numerous spices such as lemongrass, garlic, and ginger,” adding that grilling enhances its flavor and appearance.
Another Filipino favorite, adobong manok, ranked sixth in Southeast Asia and 40th worldwide.
Adobong manok, considered a national dish, is known for its savory, tangy, and slightly sweet profile, typically made with chicken, garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, and spices.
“Adobong manok is a traditional stew originating from the Philippines… made with a combination of chicken, garlic, onions, bay leaves, peppercorns, oil, brown sugar, soy sauce, and white vinegar,” TasteAtlas said.
Dita Angara-Mathay of the Department of Tourism said the recognition highlights the global appeal of Filipino food.
“Filipino cuisine has always been a powerful expression of our identity and a meaningful driver of cultural tourism,” Angara-Mathay said.
She added that such recognition also creates opportunities for stakeholders in the food industry, including farmers, chefs, and small business owners.