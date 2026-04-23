Ilocos Norte distributes smart TVs, interactive boards to public schools

Data from the Provincial Education Office (PeDO) showed that 160 smart TVs and 382 smart interactive panel boards were procured and distributed. The total cost of the project reached P74.6 million, all sourced from the SEF.

Officials said the rollout was conducted in phases. Earlier distributions in February covered 99 elementary schools and 12 secondary schools. The latest batch included 222 elementary schools and 49 secondary schools, completing the province-wide allocation.

While local officials framed the initiative as a step toward improving learning conditions, questions remain on how effectively the new equipment will be integrated into daily instruction, particularly in schools that may face challenges such as limited internet connectivity, teacher training gaps, and maintenance capacity.

Education stakeholders have long pointed out that investments in technology need to be matched with sustained support systems to ensure that such tools translate into measurable learning outcomes.