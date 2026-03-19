Marcos inspects prefab classrooms, tablets rollout in Bataan school

According to Reymart Rosario, a Literacy Training Service learning facilitator at the school, the current ratio is one classroom for every 40 students.

The school has 28 classrooms serving 1,031 students this year, and will need at least five additional classrooms due to the projected increase in enrollment next year.

“Nung una, apat na prefabricated classrooms ang planong ibigay sa pamamagitan ng donasyon ni First Lady Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Cacho Araneta Marcos and Next Gen Foundation. Ngunit dahil sa sloping terrain na available site, dalawang prefab classrooms lang ang maitatayo,” he said.

Digital learning and tablet rollout

The President also observed the implementation of the Xepto Learning Management System, a cloud-based platform designed to support distance, virtual and hybrid learning.

The system serves as a centralized hub for managing educational content, tracking student progress and enabling multi-way feedback between teachers and learners.

Marcos and Angara also led the distribution of 300 tablets to Grade 7 students, part of a broader initiative by the Bataan Provincial School Board to provide 9,660 tablets to 66 public junior high schools for the 2026–2027 school year.

Integrated health services

The President also inspected the YAKAP medical mission, which provides free health services such as check-ups, consultations and medicine distribution to students and teachers.

The program is part of the government’s effort to integrate health and education services, ensuring that learners are physically fit and ready for school.