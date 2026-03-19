Marcos inspects prefab classrooms, tablets rollout in Bataan school

President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Thursday, 19 March 2026, visited Mariveles National High School-Cabcaben Annex in Barangay Alasasin, Mariveles, Bataan to inspect newly installed prefabricated classrooms and observe the use of a digital learning platform.
During the visit, the President also witnessed the turnover of learning tablets from the Bataan provincial government and checked the ongoing medical mission under the Department of Education’s Yaman ng Kalusugan at Kalinga program.
Education Secretary Sonny Angara, Bataan Governor Joet Garcia, Congressman Abet Garcia and Congresswoman Gila Garcia welcomed the President, along with local and national government officials.
Earlier, Marcos inspected the Concrete Stone Corp. facility in Mariveles, which manufactures the prefabricated concrete modular structures used for the school’s classrooms.
According to Reymart Rosario, a Literacy Training Service learning facilitator at the school, the current ratio is one classroom for every 40 students.
The school has 28 classrooms serving 1,031 students this year, and will need at least five additional classrooms due to the projected increase in enrollment next year.
“Nung una, apat na prefabricated classrooms ang planong ibigay sa pamamagitan ng donasyon ni First Lady Marie Louise ‘Liza’ Cacho Araneta Marcos and Next Gen Foundation. Ngunit dahil sa sloping terrain na available site, dalawang prefab classrooms lang ang maitatayo,” he said.
The President also observed the implementation of the Xepto Learning Management System, a cloud-based platform designed to support distance, virtual and hybrid learning.
The system serves as a centralized hub for managing educational content, tracking student progress and enabling multi-way feedback between teachers and learners.
Marcos and Angara also led the distribution of 300 tablets to Grade 7 students, part of a broader initiative by the Bataan Provincial School Board to provide 9,660 tablets to 66 public junior high schools for the 2026–2027 school year.
The President also inspected the YAKAP medical mission, which provides free health services such as check-ups, consultations and medicine distribution to students and teachers.
The program is part of the government’s effort to integrate health and education services, ensuring that learners are physically fit and ready for school.