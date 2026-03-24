Iloilo provincial gov’t expands ‘BES Basa’ program

The initiative, part of Governor Arthur Defensor Jr.’s Bulig Eskwela sang Probinsya (BES Probins), targets early-grade learners and seeks to address persistent challenges in reading proficiency. Provincial officials, however, emphasize that improving literacy goes beyond classroom instruction, calling for stronger accountability and wider community participation.

Provincial Administrator Raul Banias underscored the role of mayors in driving the program, stressing the need for coordinated action among teachers, parents, local school boards, and the private sector.

“Reading is not entirely a problem of DepEd. It is our problem. Everybody should be involved,” he said.