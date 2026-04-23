ICC jurisdiction over FPRRD case a win for EJK victims – Bayan Muna

In its decision promulgated on Wednesday, 22 April, the Appeals Chamber decided in a majority vote to reject the appeal submitted by the defense counsel of the former President to assert that the ICC had no jurisdiction over the accusations tackled in the proceedings.

However, according to its findings, the Chamber maintained that the alleged crimes had taken place between November 2011 to March 2019 wherein the Philippines was still classified as a State Party under the Rome Statute.

With the decision at hand, Colmenares also sought to denounce the notion carried by Nicholas Kaufman, the chief defense counsel of Duterte, that the ICC’s ruling was a mere ploy on the part of the criminal court to assert its authority amid pending threats of sanction from the United States.

“While Mr. Kaufman can publish legal arguments to oppose the decision, he should not be allowed to argue his opposition by imputing ill motives on the Court through non legal speculations,” he stated.

“We consider the decision as in furtherance of the fundamental principle of accountability of the Rome Statute rather than a legally baseless effort to preserve the ICCs existence,” he further expressed.

Colmenares explained that they were confident that the charges against the former President would be confirmed and that it would proceed to trial.

Regardless of the decision, the former solon said that the trial allowed for the voices of the victims to be heard with regards to how their relatives were violently slain in Duterte’s drug-war.