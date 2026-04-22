'FINAL': ICC Appeals Chamber ends Duterte's camp jurisdiction challenge

Wednesday’s ruling resolved a petition by the defense challenging the October decision of the Pre-Trial Chamber I, which upheld the tribunal’s jurisdiction to investigate the alleged extrajudicial killings tied to Duterte’s drug war.

The five-member Appeals Chamber affirmed the impugned decision, junking all four grounds raised by the defense in attempting to reverse the verdict.

The defense accused the PTC-I of committing an error in finding that the opening of a preliminary examination into Duterte’s drug war is sufficient enough for the court to exercise jurisdiction over alleged crimes committed even after the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Rome Statute in 2019.

“The Appeals Chamber finds no error in the Pre-Trial Chamber's interpretation of Article 12.2, as requiring that the relevant state be party to the statute at the time the court exercises its jurisdiction,” Carranza said.

In addition, the Appeals Chamber ruled that the “state's right to withdraw from the statute would not be effective if the court were able to exercise jurisdiction indefinitely despite the state no longer being a party.”

“From this point in time, jurisdiction exists with respect to the relevant state until the acceptance is revoked by a state party's withdrawal from the statute. However, according to the statutory framework, the existence of jurisdiction needs to be distinguished from the exercise of jurisdiction,” she added.

Preliminary probe vs motu proprio

The ICC launched a preliminary investigation into the alleged extrajudicial killings tied to the notorious drug war in February 2018, almost two years after Duterte took the highest office.

This prompted the Philippines, under Duterte’s orders, to withdraw from the Rome Statute, the ICC’s founding treaty, one month later.

Under the court's rules, a withdrawal only takes effect one year after the ICC receives notification from the state concerned. The window is designed to prevent a state party from immediately departing the treaty upon learning that it is under investigation for possible grave crimes.

Furthermore, the PTC-I previously ruled that a withdrawal does not automatically strip the ICC of its authority to exercise jurisdiction over matters already under its consideration before the withdrawal takes effect.

The defense has long contested the ICC’s jurisdiction on the grounds that it launched a full investigation only in September 2021, more than two years after the Philippines ceased to be a party to the Rome Statute.

In a previous ruling, the PTC-I, however, argued that it retains jurisdiction over alleged crimes that occurred between 1 November 2011 and 16 March 2019.

The defense contended that a preliminary examination and a decision to open an investigation are not identical, arguing that the organs of the court that conduct their consideration are subject to distinct provisions.

However, the Appeals Chamber did not buy such an alibi.

“There is no strict separation between the preliminary examination and the opening of a proprio motu investigation, as they constitute two components of an integral legal procedure without prejudice to the organ conducting the relevant steps,” Carranza pointed out.

“Therefore, the Appeals Chamber finds no error in the conclusion reached by the Pre-Trial Chamber,” she continued.

Having rejected the entire appeal, the Appeals Chamber therefore considered that the defense's request for the immediate and unconditional release of Duterte is “moot.”



What could have happened?

If the Appeals Chamber had ruled in favor of the defense, the 81-year-old Duterte could have finally go home after over a year of being detained in the ICC custody.

The warrants for his co-perpetrators, such as Senator Bato de la Rosa, would also be deemed ineffective in that case.

Duterte is charged with three counts of murder for the killings of 78 individuals, including six children, allegedly suspected of drug dealings from 2013 to 2018, spanning his tenure as Davao mayor and as president.

Although rights groups estimated that the actual death toll during his presidency alone could be as high as 30,000, mostly from poor communities.

Aside from the jurisdiction issue, the defense has made several efforts to halt the pre-trial proceedings and secure Duterte's release from ICC detention. This includes Duterte’s alleged debilitating health, making him unfit to stand trial, and their botched attempt at an interim release.

Next week, the ICC will render a separate ruling on whether the charges against Duterte will be confirmed for a full trial.

Senator Imee Marcos, a known Duterte ally, stressed that the latest decision “disregard[ed]” the Philippines’ withdrawal from the Statute and eroded the fundamental principle that domestic institutions must be given primacy where they are able and willing to act.

“At its core, this development raises serious concerns about the inviolate respect for national sovereignty and the proper limits of international jurisdiction. Justice must be pursued in a manner consistent with our Constitution, our laws, and the integrity of our own judicial processes,” she lamented.