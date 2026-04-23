Kaufman says ICC ruling on Duterte jurisdiction ‘expected’ as defense shifts strategy

Kaufman, lead counsel for Duterte, acknowledged the significance of the ruling but indicated the defense would now pivot to other aspects of the case, particularly contesting the evidence and the prosecution’s narrative.

"The evidentiary weaknesses we identified will be the very weaknesses that will lead to his acquittal,” he said.

Duterte, who has been detained in The Hague since his arrest in 2025, faces allegations of orchestrating killings linked to his administration’s anti-drug campaign.

Prosecutors claim the crackdown led to thousands of deaths, while Duterte has maintained that police were ordered to use lethal force only in self-defense.

The ruling also drew mixed reactions, with victims’ families welcoming the development as a step toward accountability, while Duterte’s supporters continued to question the court’s authority over the former leader.

The court is anticipated to issue its ruling on whether to uphold the three counts of crimes against humanity — covering murder and attempted murder — against Duterte before the 60-day deadline expires on 28 April.