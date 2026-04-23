Go presses accountability as SC hears unprogrammed funds case

Senator Christopher 'Bong' Go renewed his call for accountability as the Supreme Court of the Philippines continues oral arguments on the constitutionality of unprogrammed funds in the national budget.
During the 21 April hearing, the Court examined provisions in the 2024, 2025, and 2026 General Appropriations Acts, including questions on transparency and whether budget allocations exceeded the President’s original proposal.
Go, vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, linked the issue to earlier concerns over the transfer of funds from PhilHealth to the National Treasury.
“Habang nagdedebate ang mga abogado sa Korte Suprema tungkol sa unprogrammed funds, huwag nating kalimutan kung saan ito nagsimula. Ang kasalukuyang oral arguments ay karugtong lamang ng ating ipinaglaban noon laban sa pagwawalis ng pondo ng PhilHealth,” Go said.
He reiterated his position that funds intended for healthcare should remain dedicated to health services.
“Sabi ko nga noon, ang perang para sa kalusugan ay dapat gamitin para sa kalusugan lamang. Hindi ito ‘excess’ habang marami pa ring Pilipino ang hindi makabayad sa ospital,” he added.
Go said he had raised concerns as early as July 2024 regarding the transfer of what were described as excess funds from PhilHealth, warning of possible effects on healthcare services.
He also pointed to what he described as a “double impact” on the health sector, citing the fund transfer and reduced budget allocations.
“Habang nagpapalitan ng legal na argumento ang mga eksperto, ang iniisip ko ay ang mga pasyenteng hindi nabigyan ng libreng gamot o hindi nakapagpa-dialysis dahil nawala ang pondong dapat sana ay para sa kanila,” he said.
The senator stressed that the issue goes beyond legal interpretation and involves public accountability.
“Hindi ito usapin lang ng accounting—ito ay usapin ng pananagutan sa bayan,” Go said.
The High Court has yet to rule on the petitions challenging the validity of unprogrammed funds.