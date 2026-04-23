Go presses accountability as SC hears unprogrammed funds case

He reiterated his position that funds intended for healthcare should remain dedicated to health services.

“Sabi ko nga noon, ang perang para sa kalusugan ay dapat gamitin para sa kalusugan lamang. Hindi ito ‘excess’ habang marami pa ring Pilipino ang hindi makabayad sa ospital,” he added.

Go said he had raised concerns as early as July 2024 regarding the transfer of what were described as excess funds from PhilHealth, warning of possible effects on healthcare services.

He also pointed to what he described as a “double impact” on the health sector, citing the fund transfer and reduced budget allocations.

“Habang nagpapalitan ng legal na argumento ang mga eksperto, ang iniisip ko ay ang mga pasyenteng hindi nabigyan ng libreng gamot o hindi nakapagpa-dialysis dahil nawala ang pondong dapat sana ay para sa kanila,” he said.

The senator stressed that the issue goes beyond legal interpretation and involves public accountability.

“Hindi ito usapin lang ng accounting—ito ay usapin ng pananagutan sa bayan,” Go said.

The High Court has yet to rule on the petitions challenging the validity of unprogrammed funds.