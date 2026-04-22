Go slams ‘financial gymnastics’ budget case

The legal battle follows a landmark December ruling that declared the transfer of P60 billion in PhilHealth funds unconstitutional.

Go, who serves as vice chairperson of the Senate Committee on Finance, argued that the government has demonstrated a capacity for “financial gymnastics” to move billions in health funds while claiming a lack of resources for fuel relief.

“While lawyers are exchanging legal arguments in the Supreme Court about unprogrammed funds, our drivers and commuters have a simple question,” Go said.

“If you found a way to sweep billions in PhilHealth funds before, why is the answer always ‘no funds’ when it comes to fuel relief?”

The senator argued that if the government can maintain that “excess funds” exist to be moved for various projects, those same resources should be prioritized to mitigate the effects of the global oil crisis.

He also stressed that being proactive with the budget should not be “selective.”

Go reiterated his stance that PhilHealth funds specifically should be protected and not utilized for other relief efforts. He described the “double whammy” of the previous fund sweep and a prior attempt to give PhilHealth a zero budget as a pattern of neglect toward the poor.

“This is about accountability,” Go said. “It is a big insult to our fellow citizens that money for health was touched, while fuel relief still has to be fought for so hard.”

The senator vowed to continue acting as a watchdog for public funds, ensuring that any unprogrammed or returned money is used for medical services and fuel subsidies.