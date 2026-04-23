Everyday wear, elevated: Inside UNIQLO’s LifeWear push

Another practical addition is the UV Protection range. These lightweight layers help reduce exposure to harsh sunlight while remaining easy to wear throughout the day. Each style pairs easily with everyday outfits, offering protection without added bulk.

Beyond these staples, the brand offers versatile options to elevate warm-weather outfits. Linen remains a timeless favorite, known for being lightweight, breathable, and refined. Polos strike a balance between relaxed and polished, while shorts provide all-day comfort without compromising style. Mixed and matched, these essentials create outfit combinations that transition seamlessly from laid-back to put-together.

Workday and summer-ready

For workwear, the brand offers polished pieces designed for comfort from the first meeting to the end of the day. Each piece emphasizes clean tailoring, subtle stretch, and breathable fabrics, allowing freedom of movement without losing structure. From fitted blouses and skirts to versatile dresses and knitwear, the collection supports a wardrobe that adapts to both formal and relaxed environments.

For warmer days, the Summer Essentials collection is built for ease in humid conditions. Lightweight fabrics such as AIRism wick away moisture, dry quickly, and keep the skin cool. With garments offering built-in UV protection and easy-to-wear silhouettes like shorts, summer dresses, and soft tops, the collection is designed for comfort and practicality.

Shopping made easier

Convenience is central to the experience. From accessible stores nationwide to online shopping through the UNIQLO App, the process is designed around everyday needs.

For those who prefer shopping from home, the app offers extended sizes, including XS, XXL, and 3XL, longer pants lengths, and alteration options. These features support a more inclusive approach to styling for different body types. App users also gain access to exclusive promotions, rotating deals, and limited-time offers.

Services such as Click and Collect streamline purchases, allowing customers to order online and pick up items at their chosen store. A PHP 2,000 minimum for free delivery encourages more thoughtful spending.

Until February 2027, the brand is also partnering with Grab to offer a 10 percent discount on rides to select locations, capped at PHP30 per ride, with up to four uses per month. The initiative aims to make shopping trips more manageable, especially in busy urban areas.

In many ways, LifeWear focuses on making everyday dressing simpler and more reliable. With pieces designed to adapt across different moments and services that enhance convenience, the brand promotes a practical approach to building a wardrobe.