Everyday summer staples you’ll wear on repeat

Layering becomes less about style and more about survival when the sun is at its strongest, but make it effortless. Consider breezy UV-protective layers, featherlight cover-ups, or anything you can just put on and forget about. The kind that doesn't ruin the outfit moment and moves with the breeze.

Then there are the subtle game-changers, such as bra tops and other simple, integrated support parts. They make getting dressed easier by merging outerwear and innerwear into one item. They are a go-to option for days when you want something cozy, fuss-free, yet still put together because of their built-in support and variety of designs.

The staples that feel like summer