Fresh guide to cooler summer

This extends beyond clothing and into the home. Interiors this season move away from stark minimalism and instead embrace warmth and texture. Spaces feel more layered, more lived in. Wood tones such as oak and walnut bring depth, while colors like plum and ochre add a quiet richness. Patterns are no longer confined to matching sets but are thoughtfully mixed, creating a sense of curated contrast that feels both personal and inviting.

Textiles play a key role in this transformation. From soft furnishings to table settings, each element contributes to a home that feels grounded yet expressive. It is not about excess, but about intention. Every piece has a place, every color a purpose.

Bringing these trends closer at AllHome, the retail arm of the Villar Group, which curates seasonal finds that blend global inspiration with everyday Filipino living. Through its Pick N Save selections, shoppers can explore pieces that echo both comfort and style, from the timeless ease of a daster dress to pastel crop tops and playful accessories like a pink sun hat.