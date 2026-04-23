Eala, Turkish pal, sweep foes in Madrid

Alex Eala and world No. 67 Zeynep Sonmez of Turkey swept past Fanny Stollar of Hungary and Chan Hao Ching of Chinese Taipei in the Round of 32 of the Madrid Open women’s doubles in Spain on Thursday

The Filipino-Turkish tamdem finished the match in 61 minutes as they stay alive in this Women’s Tennis Association 1000-level tournament.

Eala and Sonmez will either face second seeds Katerina Siniakova of Czech Republic and Taylor Townsend of the United States or Lyudmyla Kichenok of Ukraine and American Desirae Krawczyk in the Last 16.