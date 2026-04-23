Drivers say fuel rollback fails to ease income woes

“Sometimes, if you don't time it right with the passengers, all your earnings just go to fuel,” he added.

Marlon Mayor, 49, who has been driving for 27 years, said he takes home P400 to P500 daily.

“I sleep in the garage with just a blanket, enduring the cold and the mosquitoes, just to save for the next day's trip,” Mayor said.

Motorcycle taxi driver Allan Cate said rising fuel costs have also cut into his earnings.

“I used to spend only P100 on gasoline. Now I spend P200 just to get a full tank, and my net income is down to P500,” Cate said, adding that reduced commission rates have not significantly improved take-home pay.

Some drivers said they prefer receiving government assistance through digital transfers rather than lining up at distribution centers. The Department of Social Welfare and Development earlier said it is shifting to e-wallet payouts to improve efficiency and avoid overcrowding during aid distribution.

To help drivers, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board launched a P1-billion Service Contracting Program on 15 April, offering a subsidy of P30 per kilometer in exchange for a 20 percent fare discount to passengers.

However, response to the program remains mixed. Some drivers welcomed the guaranteed earnings, while others expressed concern that fuel costs may still exceed the subsidy or that program requirements could complicate operations.

Drivers said broader measures, such as suspending fuel taxes and reducing diesel prices further, are needed to address their situation.

“Reduce the price of diesel. Return it to how it was,” driver Diego Manapul said.