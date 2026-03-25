Fuel price surge pushes jeepney drivers to the brink

He noted that P1,000 worth of diesel now buys only around eight liters. A single round trip from Batac to Paoay to Laoag consumes more than six liters, leaving minimal profit, particularly when passenger numbers are low. “If we don’t fill up the jeep with passengers, we already know we’re at a loss,” he added.

From earning over P1,000 a day, Legaspi now takes home about P500 or less—barely enough to cover the daily needs of his four children, all of whom are still in school. He said he has no alternative source of income.

“We just endure it because we have no other livelihood,” he said, adding that while he has considered returning to his previous work, doing so is not currently feasible. He also cited long queues and route competition as factors that prevent jeepneys from operating at full capacity, further reducing earnings.