Ilocos Norte jeepney drivers feel only slight relief as fuel prices ease

“Halos lahat napupunta sa krudo,” Domingo shared. “Minsan mas malaki pa ang gastos kaysa sa naiuuwi.”

Even now, the recovery remains uncertain. While diesel prices have gone down, they had previously soared to nearly three times their usual levels. For many drivers, the financial strain has not fully eased.



Adding to the challenge is the unchanged fare matrix. With no approved increase from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB), drivers have little room to adjust their income.

“Hindi naman tumaas ang pamasahe, kaya tiis lang,” he said.

Along the roughly four-kilometer route between Laoag and San Nicolas, the base fare remains at P15—an amount that drivers say no longer reflects the cost of daily operations.

Still, there are small moments of kindness on the road. Some passengers, aware of the drivers’ situation, voluntarily give extra or refuse their change.

“May mga pasahero na nagsasabi, ‘Sige na sir, sa inyo na,’” Domingo said, a gesture that, while modest, helps lighten the burden even just a little.



Domingo also noted that drivers receive limited support through local initiatives. When they participate in the libreng sakay program of the Provincial Government of Ilocos Norte (PGIN), they are given around 10 liters of fuel—assistance that helps, but is not enough to cover daily operational needs.



Support from the government, however, remains uneven. Domingo said that aside from a P1,000 assistance from the local government of San Nicolas and the occasional fuel allocation under the libreng sakay program, many drivers have yet to receive aid from national agencies such as the Department of Social Welfare and Development.

“Hanggang ngayon, wala pa rin,” he said.

For now, drivers continue to navigate uncertain conditions—balancing daily expenses, steady fares, and unpredictable fuel prices. Their appeal remains simple: sustained assistance and policies that reflect the realities they face on the road.

“Sana tulungan kami,” Domingo said. “Para kahit papaano, makabawi naman.”