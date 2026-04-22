DOJ Chief heads to Czech Republic to push for return of ex-lawmaker Zaldy Co

He declined to specify how long the delegation would stay abroad.

Vida also confirmed that he will be joined by Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan as part of the Department of Justice (DOJ) team.

“It will be Chief State Counsel Dennis Chan,” he further told reporters.

While Vida acknowledged that meetings with Czech counterparts are expected, he refused to disclose specifics regarding the agenda or the officials they will meet in Czech Republic.

“Not yet, not yet. The details will come along as soon as possible,” he said when pressed for more information.

The trip comes amid ongoing government efforts to facilitate the return of Co following his arrest and detention in the Czech Republic in connection with charges linked to the controversial flood control project.

In a previous press briefing, Vida confirmed Co’s status under foreign custody, stressing that it was an established fact rather than speculation.

“It’s not a belief. It’s a factual setting that he is in the custody of Czech authorities,” he said.

Despite the lack of disclosed details on the negotiations, Vida expressed confidence that the Philippine government’s efforts would succeed.

“The Department of Justice is confident. I am 99 percent confident that we will be able to bring back the former congressman,” he said.