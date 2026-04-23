DOJ now in talks with Czech Republic on Zaldy Co’s return

The DOJ emphasized that the process will respect Czech laws and procedures, and timelines remain subject to ongoing discussions.

“The Philippine government is mindful that this is a matter that involves the domestic laws, judicial processes, and data privacy regulations of a sovereign state,” Martinez said.

He added. “We approach this engagement with full respect for Czech legal procedures and with the understanding that the process may require time to complete properly.”

The DOJ reminded the public “that while the government is committed to pursuing every legitimate legal remedy, the timeline and modality of Co’s return remain subject to ongoing discussions and the applicable processes under Czech and international law.”

“We will provide updates as the situation warrants,” Martinez stressed.

“The Department of Justice remains steadfast in its mandate to ensure that former Congressman Co faces accountability before Philippine courts,” he added.

Co is accused of being the key personality in the alleged irregularities in various government flood control projects, with arrest warrants issued last year by the Sandiganbayan.

Vida earlier said the Philippine Center for Transnational Crime has been coordinating efforts since December to facilitate his return.