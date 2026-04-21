DOJ ‘99% confident’ of Zaldy Co’s return to Philippines

He noted that consultations have already been held with the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) to better understand the legal environment abroad and avoid missteps.

Despite the complexities, Vida emphasized that the Philippine government would not impose timelines on the proceedings, stressing that the matter ultimately depends on Czech authorities.

The DOJ chief also confirmed that Co was arrested alongside another individual believed to be Filipino, though no arrest warrant has been issued against the companion.

Vida declined to provide further details, including whether the individual is related to Co.

Earlier, Vida dismissed circulating claims that Co was not under detention, asserting that authorities had verified his custody status.

“It’s not a belief. It’s a factual setting that he is in the custody of Czech authorities,” he said.

The government has maintained a unified stance on the issue, with Vida reiterating that President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and the public expect Co to return and answer the charges filed against him before the Philippine courts.

Cases against Co stem from alleged irregularities in a flood control project, with arrest warrants issued last year by the Sandiganbayan.

The Philippine Center for Transnational Crime has been coordinating efforts since December to facilitate his return, according to Vida.