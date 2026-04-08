DILG to LGUs: Step up for children

Data showed a 21.9 percent increase in LGUs that passed the audit in 2025, reflecting broader compliance with child-friendly governance standards.

For 2026, LGUs must achieve at least an 81 percent overall rating and meet the same benchmark across all five areas to pass, raising expectations for consistent performance.

At the barangay level, the audit will now be implemented under the Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays to further strengthen child-centered governance in communities.

The DILG urged LGUs to sustain efforts, particularly in improving nutrition, expanding access to basic services, and strengthening child protection systems.

The department stressed that investing in children is an investment in the country’s future, aligning with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize child-focused programs in local governance.