DILG to LGUs: Step up for children

The Department of the Interior and Local Government has called on local government units (LGUs) nationwide to strengthen programs for children as the 2026 Child-Friendly Local Governance Audit (CFLGA) officially begins.
The DILG said the audit serves as a key performance tool measuring how effectively LGUs translate policies into outcomes that directly benefit children.
The CFLGA evaluates five core areas: survival, development, protection, participation, and governance.
“This is about making sure that our policies reach the ground and improve the everyday lives of our children,” the department said.
Data showed a 21.9 percent increase in LGUs that passed the audit in 2025, reflecting broader compliance with child-friendly governance standards.
For 2026, LGUs must achieve at least an 81 percent overall rating and meet the same benchmark across all five areas to pass, raising expectations for consistent performance.
At the barangay level, the audit will now be implemented under the Seal of Good Local Governance for Barangays to further strengthen child-centered governance in communities.
The DILG urged LGUs to sustain efforts, particularly in improving nutrition, expanding access to basic services, and strengthening child protection systems.
The department stressed that investing in children is an investment in the country’s future, aligning with the directive of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to prioritize child-focused programs in local governance.