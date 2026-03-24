Gatchalian calls on TNCs to submit unfiltered list of drivers

In response to the public venting its ire on the DSWD and related agencies, Social Welfare Secretary Rex Gatchalian revealed that the list of beneficiaries was sourced directly from TNCs.

“Hindi ho DSWD ang gumawa ng listahan…hinango lang ho namin yan sa mga kompanyang may hawak rin ho sainyo, kaya kung meron kayong dapat puntahan ngayon or so to speak mayroon kayong dapat singilin ngayon, singilin natin mismo yung mga TNC niyo o yung mga kompanya niyo na may hawak sainyo,” he explained.

Gatchalian said that he had heard from some individuals that they were considered as “tempo” drivers by their respective companies as they lacked the appropriate certification from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board.

He further shared that he received reports that the ride-hailing service, Grab, was telling their drivers that the DSWD had a cut off for the list of beneficiaries due to a lack of funding.

“Wala hong katotohanan na wala pondo ang DSWD para sa activity na to, President po mismo ang may direktiba samin ni Secretary Banoy na itabi na ‘tong pondo na to para operation na to,” he said.

The department secretary reiterated his call to TNC owners to submit the complete and unfiltered list to the DSWD to be able to provide assistance to all drivers affected by the ongoing fuel crisis.

“Ang panawagan ho namin sa mga TNC, wag niyo munang i-filter, wag niyo nang itago pa sa amin, i-submit niyo na ang lahat ng drivers niyo pati yung mga tempo drivers na tinatawag niyo para matulungan ho sila ng DSWD,” he expressed.

Gatchalian assured drivers that were not able to receive their subsidy in the current schedule that the DSWD was going to be conducting a special payout, similar to what it did for tricycle drivers, so that everyone will receive help.

The first phase of the cash relief assistance started on March 17 to over 139,000 tricycle drivers in the National Capital Region.

Gatchalian said that distribution to affected drivers in the provincial sectors is slated to begin after the holy week break during the second week of April.