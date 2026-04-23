DA centralizes reforms to fast-track farm support

Filipino farmers could see quicker access to support programs and fewer project delays after the Department of Agriculture (DA) centralized oversight of two major World Bank-backed reforms.
The DA said it is consolidating the Philippines Sustainable Agriculture Transformation (PSAT) Program and the Technical Assistance for Sustainable Agricultural Transformation (TASAT) Project under a single project management office (PMO).
In a department order signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., the joint PMO will oversee both initiatives, which are funded through Official Development Assistance from the World Bank.
Unified PMO creation
“The creation of a unified PMO is critical to ensure that these programs are implemented efficiently, transparently, and in full alignment with our reform agenda,” Tiu Laurel said.
“This will allow us to accelerate delivery and ensure development assistance translates into tangible gains,” he added.
For farmers, the change could mean faster rollout of projects tied to rice systems, high-value crops, and farm logistics, as well as more consistent support services.
By linking funding directly to performance indicators, the PSAT program effectively pressures the DA to meet targets before funds are released, while TASAT provides the technical support needed to push reforms through.
Tighter monitoring
The new PMO structure introduces tighter monitoring, with specialized Result Area (RA) Units responsible for delivering specific outcomes tied to World Bank conditions. These units will work across traditionally separate offices, reflecting a shift toward a more coordinated, “whole-of-agency” approach that could reduce bureaucratic bottlenecks.
A dedicated Project Support Team will handle finance, procurement, and staffing — areas that have historically slowed government projects — potentially helping speed up disbursements and implementation.
PMO funding will come from project allocations and existing agency resources, subject to government auditing rules.