DA centralizes reforms to fast-track farm support

In a department order signed by Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr., the joint PMO will oversee both initiatives, which are funded through Official Development Assistance from the World Bank.

Unified PMO creation

“The creation of a unified PMO is critical to ensure that these programs are implemented efficiently, transparently, and in full alignment with our reform agenda,” Tiu Laurel said.

“This will allow us to accelerate delivery and ensure development assistance translates into tangible gains,” he added.

For farmers, the change could mean faster rollout of projects tied to rice systems, high-value crops, and farm logistics, as well as more consistent support services.

By linking funding directly to performance indicators, the PSAT program effectively pressures the DA to meet targets before funds are released, while TASAT provides the technical support needed to push reforms through.