DA centralizes World Bank farm reforms under PMO

Under the new arrangement, a Project Director will lead operations, supported by a Deputy Project Director who will oversee day-to-day execution and compliance across participating units. The PMO also introduces Result Area (RA) Units tasked with delivering specific outputs linked to disbursement conditions set by the World Bank.

These units will be supported by technical working groups drawn from key DA offices handling rice, high-value crops, logistics, procurement, audit, and internal services, reflecting a shift toward more integrated implementation across the agency.

A dedicated Project Support Team will manage finance, procurement, human resources, and technical requirements to ensure alignment with both government rules and donor standards. Separate finance and procurement units are expected to help reduce delays that have long affected public sector projects.

The PSAT program operates as a policy-based loan, where funding is tied to performance targets, while TASAT provides technical assistance to support institutional reforms. Together, they link financing to measurable governance and delivery outcomes.

The DA said the new structure is expected to improve coordination and accountability, although it also introduces stricter compliance mechanisms tied to loan disbursements.

Funding for the PMO will be sourced from project allocations and existing agency budgets, subject to government auditing rules.

The order takes effect immediately, as the DA pushes to improve productivity and strengthen food security through more disciplined management of foreign-assisted agricultural programs.