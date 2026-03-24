DA launches digital system to speed farm loans

The Agri-Credit E-Portal 2.0, launched in November, links borrowers, lenders, and government agencies, and integrates with the government’s Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.

It also works offline, allowing applications to be submitted via laptops, tablets, or kiosks in areas with limited internet access, syncing automatically once connectivity is restored.

ACPC Executive Director Rallen O. Verdadero emphasized the importance of timely financing, noting that “timely and accessible credit is vital to sustaining agricultural productivity and strengthening rural livelihoods.”

For 2026, P3 billion has been allocated to support farmers, fisherfolk, and small agriculture-based enterprises. Programs include AgriNegosyo loans up to P25 million at 2 percent interest, interest-free loans up to P500,000 for young agripreneurs, and zero-interest loans of up to P25,000 for disaster-affected producers. Other initiatives include Agrisenso Plus and Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid.