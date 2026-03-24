DA launches digital system to speed farm loans

Farmers, fishers, and rural entrepreneurs may soon see faster access to credit as the Department of Agriculture (DA) rolls out a digital lending overhaul designed to deliver funds when they are most needed.
The initiative, led by the Agricultural Credit Policy Council, introduces two main tools: a Credit Fund Line to accelerate fund transfers to partner lenders, and the Agri-Credit E-Portal 2.0, an online platform that streamlines loan applications, approvals, disbursement, and monitoring.
Agriculture Secretary Francisco P. Tiu Laurel Jr. said the reforms address long-standing complaints about slow loan approvals and excessive documentation, particularly for high-value crop growers. “Our goal is to remove the bottlenecks that slow down farm financing,” he said. “By simplifying loan requirements and expanding access to affordable financing, we enable farmers and fishers to invest in production, raise their incomes, and help stabilize the country’s food supply.”
Rural finance often suffers from timing mismatches, with funds arriving too late to benefit production cycles. The Credit Fund Line aims to shorten this gap by moving loans more quickly through rural banks, cooperative banks, and non-government organizations that serve as frontline lenders.
The Agri-Credit E-Portal 2.0, launched in November, links borrowers, lenders, and government agencies, and integrates with the government’s Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture.
It also works offline, allowing applications to be submitted via laptops, tablets, or kiosks in areas with limited internet access, syncing automatically once connectivity is restored.
ACPC Executive Director Rallen O. Verdadero emphasized the importance of timely financing, noting that “timely and accessible credit is vital to sustaining agricultural productivity and strengthening rural livelihoods.”
For 2026, P3 billion has been allocated to support farmers, fisherfolk, and small agriculture-based enterprises. Programs include AgriNegosyo loans up to P25 million at 2 percent interest, interest-free loans up to P500,000 for young agripreneurs, and zero-interest loans of up to P25,000 for disaster-affected producers. Other initiatives include Agrisenso Plus and Agri-Puhunan at Pantawid.