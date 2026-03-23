Benguet launch festival to boost coffee industry

She added that the event serves to foster community unity and introduce diverse production methods for the benefit of the farmers.

The word "Tinapong" is an Ibaloy term meaning brewed coffee.

Benguet Governor Melchor Diclas acknowledged the primary agricultural products of Benguet, specifically coffee and cacao. He noted that coffee remains one of the most prominent products of the province and expressed his intention to include cacao in the annual festival celebrations in the coming years. In the opening ceremony of the festival, officials signed an ordinance establishing the Benguet Coffee Festival as an annual event.

The legislation recognizes the significant contribution of the coffee industry to the economy and culture of the province. The festival will run for four days. It is expected to feature various activities showcasing the skills and talents of local farmers and coffee producers.